$2 million lottery ticket sold in Edina

Someone will be getting a sizable addition to their bank account after they cash in a winning lottery ticket sold for this past Friday’s drawing.

According to Mega Millions, a ticket worth $2 million was sold at an Edina Holiday gas station. The ticket had five numbers that matched those drawn on Friday, which is normally a $1 million prize.

However, the win was multiplied since the player spent an extra dollar to add the “Megaplier” option.

Friday’s winning numbers were 29-46-53-69-70 with the mega ball being drawn as 23.

The prize will have to be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville; they have one year to do so.

The current Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is $93 million.