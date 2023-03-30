2 men seriously injured in Phillips neighborhood shooting

Two men are hospitalized with what authorities are calling “potentially life-threatening” gunshot wounds on Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

At 11 p.m., Minneapolis police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home near the 2900 block of 12th Avenue South, the Minneapolis Police Department says.

Officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds, one outside of the residence and the other inside. Both injured men were brought to Hennepin Healthcare.

The Minneapolis Police Department is currently investigating the shooting. There have been no arrests made.