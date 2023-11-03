2 men seriously hurt during Friday shooting in Ventura Village neighborhood

Police say two men have life-threatening injuries after they were shot early Friday morning at an apartment in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were called to 1825 Portland Avenue around 4:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting in an apartment building.

When officers arrived, they found two injured men inside a residence and began life-saving measures until first responders arrived and took over. The two men, identified as being in their 30s and 50s, were then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

As of this time, no one has been arrested for the shooting, which is still being investigated.