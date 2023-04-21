2 men indicted for 2019 drive-by shooting

Two men have been indicted for a murder that occurred in 2019 in Ramsey County in which 33-year-old Wayne Rodrick Brown was shot and killed.

The indictment alleges Derwin Moore, 36, and John Pickens Jr., 37, participated in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 28, 2019.

Moore faces one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of first-degree murder while committing a drive-by, one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

Pickens faces one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of first-degree murder while committing a drive-by and one count o second-degree murder.