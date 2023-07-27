2 men in federal custody after providing handwritten invoice to Minnetonka homeowner

Minnetonka city officials say two men are in custody after allegedly going across the metro area posing as local construction contractors after deliberately damaging homes in order to have business.

Earlier this week, officials say a homeowner in Minnetonka was visited by contractors who offered to repair her home’s chimney. When the contractors gave the homeowner photos of the damaged chimney, she noticed the invoice was handwritten, and then called the company listed, only to find out the people who came to her home weren’t connected to the company.

The woman also found broken chimney pieces in her backyard.

According to Minnetonka Police Captain Andy Gardner, the homeowner then asked the crew for identification and additional information. She eventually called police, who sent detectives to her address on Tuesday and arrested the suspects.

The two men are in federal custody after being identified by members of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and could be formally charged with theft, criminal damage and more. Officials say the men are from England.

City officials say the contractors would on occasion offer to drive the homeowners to a bank in order to get paid.

In addition, city officials say there were two teens traveling with the crew, and they are now in protective custody.