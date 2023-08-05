2 men found dead at Pokegama Lake in Barron County

Two men were found dead in Pokegama Lake, north of Chetek, Wisconsin, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 4:18 p.m. on Friday, the Barron County 911 Center received a call of someone in the water near a running pontoon on Pokegama Lake.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department, Chetek Fire Department, Chetek EMS and Wisconsin DNR all responded to the scene.

Scott Brummond, 59, of Chippewa Falls, was recovered and brought to the shore, where he was pronounced dead. An empty pontoon was found in the area with a lifejacket near it in the water.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a second person had been on the pontoon with Brummond and could not be found.

A search of the area was conducted by the Wisconsin DNR, Chetek Fire Dive & Rescue and a private boater until around 9 p.m. Friday. At that time, the recovery effort was stopped and resumed in the morning.

On Saturday morning, the search continued and the second person, 59-year-old Doug Robinson, was found in the water.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR, authorities said.