2 loons released back to wild after falling from sky

Loons released to wild after fallout

Two victims of the “loon fallout” last week in Wisconsin have been released back to the wild.

Last week, The Raptor Education Group noted the cold weather conditions were causing many loons to ice up and fall from the sky.

On Thursday, the nonprofit was able to release two of the loons that staff members rescued and nursed back to good health.

Others had already been released, the group noted, and landowners and Loon Rescue were watching over a few others in small ponds.

The Raptor Education Group said its staff said biologists noted similar incidents to the Wisconsin “loon fallout” happened in Canada and Montana.