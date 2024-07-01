2 killed in Stearns County crash, 1 seriously injured

Two people were killed in a crash in Stearns County on Sunday, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say a 54-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 southbound on Highway 71 in Getty Township around 7:34 a.m. A 23-year-old was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on County Road 28.

The two drivers collided on Highway 71 near mile marker 162, authorities said.

The two passengers of the Ford Explorer, 30-year-old Lener Carrasco Salgado and 20-year-old Nayeli Hernandez, were killed in the crash. The driver of the car sustained life-threatening injuries and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital.

The driver of the Ford F150 was brought to the Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.