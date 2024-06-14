2 killed in motorcycle crash in Wright County

Two people died in a motorcycle crash in Clearwater around midday Friday.

Two people on a Harley Davidson motorcycle were driving southbound on Highway 24 when a Chevrolet pickup truck turned left to head northbound and collided with the motorcycle, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

Chad Eskelson, 50, and Vicki Nieman, 46, from Clear Lake died after being hit by the pickup truck.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck did not have any injuries, authorities said.