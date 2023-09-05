2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Stearns County crash

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash in Stearns County Monday evening, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the agency, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 94 in Oak Township.

An incident report states both a Chevrolet Silverado and a Honda Accord were traveling west on the highway when they collided.

Said A Mohamed, 36, and Abdalla Mohamed Gudad, 69, the driver and a passenger of the Honda, were both killed in the crash. Mohamed lived in Pelican Rapids and Gudad lived in Grand Island, Nebraska. Both men died at the scene and both were wearing seatbelts.

A second passenger of the Honda, a 48-year-old man from Pelican Rapids, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the crash.