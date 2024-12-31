2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Chisago County crash

Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Chisago County, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say Thomas Paul Collins, 59, was driving a Honda Civic east on Highway 8 in Shafer Township around 12:39 p.m. when he went over the center line near the intersection of Milltown Road and hit a Mazda CX-5 head-on.

Collins was brought to St. Croix Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Kimberly Kay Brown, 61, was a passenger in the Mazda. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mazda’s driver, a 55-year-old woman, was brought to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the road was wet at the time of the crash.