2 kids treated at hospital after train hits truck in Glencoe

Two children were taken to a hospital over the weekend after a train hit a pickup truck in Glencoe.

According to Glencoe Police Chief Tony Padilla, it happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday at a railroad crossing along Hennepin Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, the 42-year-old man who was driving the truck said he saw the railroad crossing lights flashing but didn’t see a train coming so he drove ahead. The train ended up hitting the truck on the back passenger’s side, Padilla says.

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 14, were also in the truck. The youngest wasn’t hurt but the other two were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.