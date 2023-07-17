2 kids injured in Kandiyohi County ATV crash

Two kids are hospitalized after an ATV crash in Kandiyohi County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

At around 1:17 p.m., law enforcement responded to the 5000 block of 97th Avenue Northeast, just southwest of the city of Spicer.

The press release states that two boys, ages 11 and 14, were driving a 1988 Yamaha ATV on a gravel driveway when they lost control and struck a tree.

Neither of the kids was wearing a helmet.

The 11-year-old passenger was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, while the 14-year-old was initially taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital and later flown to Children’s.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.