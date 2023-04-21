2 kids, 1 adult hurt after school bus crashes in south Minneapolis

Two children and an adult were taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the bus hit a curb while trying to turn around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 40th Street East. The driver then lost control and hit the tree.

The three victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Police said they are expected to be OK.