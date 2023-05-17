2 inmates returned to Stillwater prison following escape

State officials say two inmates who escaped the Stillwater prison on Tuesday night are back in custody.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Corrections tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the inmates escaped from a minimum-security unit on Tuesday, and were later picked up by Washington County deputies, who returned them to the prison.

According to the spokesperson, the two inmates walked away from the facility.

The entire ordeal lasted about an hour.

