2 injured in northern Minnesota motorcycle crash

Two people were injured late Monday afternoon following a motorcycle crash, with one of them having life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were riding on a 2022 Harley Davidson FLTRK Touring on Highway 33 around 4:20 p.m. when the bike entered a roundabout from southbound Highway 33 to southbound I-35.

The state patrol said the driver lost control due to an oily substance that was on the roadway.

The passenger, identified as a 39-year-old woman from Virginia, Minnesota, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s hospital. The 48-year-old man driving the bike was injured, but didn’t go to a hospital, according to the crash report.

According to the crash report, neither person was wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.