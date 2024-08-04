2 injured in crash with St. Paul fire truck

Two people are injured after a crash between a vehicle and a St. Paul Fire truck on Saturday night.

Officers from St. Paul were called to the intersection of 7th Street East and Cedar Street around 7 p.m. on a report of a crash involving a Chevrolet Malibu and a fire truck.

A woman in the Chevrolet was seriously injured in the crash, while a man in the same vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the vehicles struck a building during the crash, although officials did not specify which vehicle. The building was minorly damaged as a result.

Due to the involvement of a city vehicle, the Minnesota State Patrol was called in to assist with the investigation.