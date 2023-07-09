2 injured in Columbia Heights shooting

A man and a juvenile were injured in a shooting in Columbia Heights Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers and first responders from several agencies responded to a report of two people shot just after 2:30 p.m. near the 4500 block of Central Avenue Northeast.

Investigators believe a juvenile male shot into a vehicle that was occupied by three people. A man and a juvenile male were injured in the shooting, authorities said. The third person wasn’t injured.

Both victims were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and found the suspect, who was arrested.

The Columbia Heights Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.