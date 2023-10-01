2 injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Park Sunday morning, according to the police department.

On Sunday around 10 a.m., Brooklyn Park Police responded to a shooting at 6308 Boone Avenue North at the Autumn Ridge Apartments.

Officers found two men who had been shot and began treating their injuries. The men were then brought to a nearby hospital and there is no other information on their condition at this time.

No arrests have been made and Brooklyn Park detectives are actively investigating the incident.