2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Two people were injured in two separate shooting incidents in Minneapolis Friday, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

In the first incident, MPD officers responded to the 1400 block of 45 Ave. N. around 3:45 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Police were told by a number of people that they heard shots nearby and that a man brought himself to the Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The second incident took place at 16th St. and Chicago Ave. just after 4 p.m., where multiple bystanders told officers they heard several shots in the area.

Law enforcement learned that a man brought himself to the HCMC with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made in either case, and MPD is conducting investigations for both incidents.