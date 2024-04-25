2 injured during late night New Brighton house fire

Two people have been hospitalized for what New Brighton officials say are non-life-threatening injuries following a house fire late Wednesday night.

According to members of the New Brighton Public Safety Department, crews were called to the 500 block of 10th Avenue Northwest for a report of a person in a burning building.

Police arrived at the scene first and were able to remove the person who was still inside after entering the building themselves. Shortly after, fire crews arrived, and flames were extinguished.

New Brighton officials say the person pulled from the building, as well as one other, are expected to fully recover from their injuries.

Public safety officials add there were no working smoke alarms in the building.

No first responders were injured during the fire, which currently isn’t considered suspicious but is still being investigated.