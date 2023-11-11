2 injured after shooting at Gold Room in Minneapolis

Two men are injured after a shooting at a restaurant in Minneapolis in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) were called to the 500 block of Hennepin Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on a report of a shooting, according to a spokesperson for MPD.

Officers found two men in their 30s with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men was brought to Hennepin Healthcare, and the other man declined medical attention, the MPD spokesperson added.

A preliminary investigation showed that the men were at the restaurant and lounge Gold Room when the shooting happened, officials say.

MPD is investigating. There have been no arrests.