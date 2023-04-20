2 injured after rollover crash in Burnsville

A section of I-35E was briefly closed Wednesday night for a rollover crash near Burnsville that left two people injured.

The road was closed down near Portland Avenue around 11:30 p.m. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the incident and found two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the State Patrol said the driver showed signs of impairment and was booked for driving while impaired.

The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.