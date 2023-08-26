2 injured after overnight shooting in Minneapolis

Two men are injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) and members of the Special Operations Division say they responded to a report of shots fired in a residence near the 200 block of Irving Avenue North around 9:15 p.m.

Law enforcement found a man in his 20s and a man in his 60s, both suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to an initial report.

Police say preliminary information suggests the shooting happened after a fight involving people who know each other escalated. A gun was recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at the time of this publishing.