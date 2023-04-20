2 injured after motorcycle crashes, launches into air

Two men are injured after the motorcycle they were on went airborne, then rolled and crashed.

A report from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old Minneapolis man was riding a Yamaha R6 sports bike south on County Road 13 in Melrose Township when the incident occurred. A 24-year-old Paynesville man was a passenger at the time.

Officials say the motorcycle went off the road just before 400th Street, hit a road approach and launched 25 yards into the air.

The report added that the motorcycle continued for an additional 25 yards into a ditch and officials believe it rolled several times before coming to a stop.

The occupants were thrown from or fell off the motorcycle at some point, although officials don’t know when.

The men were brought to Melrose Hospital and Sauk Centre Hospital in unknown conditions but the sheriff’s office said one of the men was later airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.