2 indicted in federal court for neglect following death of child on Red Lake Reservation

Two people from the Red Lake Indian Reservation have been indicted for child neglect following the death of a child, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced.

Julius Fineday, 41, is charged with felony child neglect causing the death of a child. Sharon Rosebear, 63, was charged with one count of felony child neglect.

Fineday and Rosebear deprived a child of necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care and supervision — despite being reasonably able to meet these needs, according to the news release. The alleged neglect, which took place between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec. 25, 2022, caused the death of the child.

The case is a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Red Lake Tribal Police Department.

The defendants will make their initial appearances at a later date.