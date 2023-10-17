2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Crow Wing County

Two men were hospitalized after a crash in Crow Wing County on Monday afternoon.

A Minnesota State Patrol incident report says a GMC Sierra was southbound on Highway 6 when a westbound Chevrolet Silverado went through the intersection at County Road 30 and hit the Sierra around 2:40 p.m.

A 26-year-old man and a 43-year-old man both sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, the report said.

The 26-year-old was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the report added.

Both men were taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and investigators say no alcohol was involved.