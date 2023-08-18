2 hospitalized after crash on I-94 in Minneapolis

Two people were hospitalized Friday morning following a crash in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to Interstate 94 near Riverside Avenue at around 2 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

According to the State Patrol, the driver was cited for not having a driver’s license and suspected drinking while driving.

An investigation is ongoing.