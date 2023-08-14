2 hospitalized after crash in Richfield

Two people were taken to a hospital early Monday morning following a crash in Richfield.

Richfield Police Lt. Brad Drayna said officers were called to the intersection of 71st Street and Nicollet Avenue South at 2:53 a.m.

Investigators believe one of the vehicles failed to yield while turning onto Nicollet Avenue, resulting in the crash.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

Drayna says the driver who failed to yield was cited and the other driver is believed to have been impaired by alcohol.

The crash is under investigation.