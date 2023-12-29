2 hospitalized after apartment explosion in Hoffman

Two people were taken to a hospital after a reported apartment explosion Friday in Hoffman.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, several people called 911 just before 9:30 a.m. and said there was an explosion at North Star Manor Apartments, located on the corner of Iowa Avenue and Fifth Street North. The town of around 700 people is located about 20 miles west of Alexandria.

Several agencies responded to the apartment building. The sheriff’s office says all tenants were evacuated and two people were hospitalized due to injuries from the explosion. It wasn’t immediately clear how severe their injuries were.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The Red Cross says it is working with local officials to support those in need of shelter and other services.