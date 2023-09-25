2 guns confiscated from Roseville Area High School in unrelated incidents
Police confiscated two guns from Roseville Area High School in two separate incidents on Monday, school administrators said in a letter to families.
The students involved in the unrelated incidents were detained, the letter states. They were not in possession of the guns when they were found.
The incidents have been handed over to the Roseville Police Department and the school is cooperating with the investigation.
Below is the full letter sent out by Roseville Area High School Principal Jen Wilson:
“Dear RAHS Families,
“In sending this message, we want to be fully transparent about what took place while seeking to build trust that we have your children’s safety at the forefront of our efforts.
“At the end of the day at RAHS you may have noticed an increased police presence. Today, in two separate incidents, the Roseville Police Department partnered with school administration to confiscate two guns on school property as well as detain the students who possessed the weapons. The situations were unrelated. The students were not in possession of the guns when they were located. Both incidents have been handed over to the Roseville Police Department and we are fully cooperating with their investigation.
“We take these situations very seriously. While we read about this in the news, it is very different when it is happening within our own school. We are appreciative of the diligent work of our staff and the partnership with the Roseville Police Department.
“A student message will be going out at 7:00pm tonight so families have an opportunity to talk to student’s first. Please take this opportunity to speak with your students about the importance of saying something to a RAHS staff member if they see something of concern. Students are also urged to use this form to anonymously report anything of concern or speak with any trusted adult.”RAHS Principal Jen Wilson