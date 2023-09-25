2 guns confiscated from Roseville Area High School in unrelated incidents

Police confiscated two guns from Roseville Area High School in two separate incidents on Monday, school administrators said in a letter to families.

The students involved in the unrelated incidents were detained, the letter states. They were not in possession of the guns when they were found.

The incidents have been handed over to the Roseville Police Department and the school is cooperating with the investigation.

Below is the full letter sent out by Roseville Area High School Principal Jen Wilson: