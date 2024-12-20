2 found dead in vehicle parked at Duluth International Airport

Duluth Police say two people were found dead inside a vehicle that was parked at the Duluth International Airport.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station, WDIO, police were attempting to locate a man they believed was having a mental health crisis. The man’s vehicle was found in the parking ramp at DLH. A man and a woman were both found dead inside the vehicle.

DPD says the two people did know each other and will not be releasing more details until their families are notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.