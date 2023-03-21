2 found dead in Cass County house fire

Authorities say a man and a woman were found dead inside a house that burned down early Tuesday morning in rural Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a house fire just after 2 a.m. on 40th Avenue Southwest in Walden Township, near the town of Pine River. The home was “engulfed in fire” when firefighters arrived, and the home’s occupants were unaccounted for.

The two victims were found inside during a search of the house, which was deemed a total loss, the sheriff’s office said.

The names of the man and woman will be released following autopsies.

The fire remains under investigation.