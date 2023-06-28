2 found dead in Cass County home

A welfare check led to the discovery of two dead bodies Monday morning at a home in rural Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 63-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were found inside a home on Brook Lane Southwest in Sylvan Township near the town of Pillager, Minnesota.

The deceased’s identities will be released once family members are notified.

The circumstances around their death remain under investigation. The sheriff’s office does not believe there is an active threat.