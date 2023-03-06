2 found dead in burning North Branch home

Two people were found dead inside a home after authorities were called to a house fire Sunday in North Branch.

According to North Branch police, officers and fire crews were sent to the 36000 block of Forest Boulevard after a passerby reported a home was on fire.

Officers later learned that two males who should’ve been at the home were missing.

Inside, firefighters found two people who were already dead. They were taken to a medical examiner’s office for examination and haven’t yet been publicly identified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.