2 found dead at Crow Wing County vacation home

Authorities say a suspicious death investigation is underway in Crow Wing County after a man and woman were found dead on Sunday.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the two people were found dead at a family vacation home in Mission Township around 3 p.m.

The man was identified as being 53 years old, while the woman was 59. Their names haven’t been released as of this publishing.

No other details about the investigation were immediately provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

