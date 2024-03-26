2 dogs die in Maplewood house fire; no people injured

Officials say two dogs perished in a house fire Monday evening in Maplewood.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a neighbor reported smoke coming from a house on the 2400 block of Pond Avenue East. Maplewood Fire Department crews arrived to find an active fire inside the home, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Schroeder.

Firefighters extended hoses inside the residence to put out the fire.

Two pets were found dead inside the home, but no people were injured, Schroeder said.

The house was considered uninhabitable Monday night.

Crews from North St. Paul, Oakdale and White Bear Lake assisted in the response.