2 displaced in Wenonah neighborhood apartment fire, cat rescued

Minneapolis fire crews had a busy Thursday morning, as they worked to extinguish flames at separate apartment buildings in the city.

Around 7:40 a.m., Minneapolis firefighters were called to 5700 34th Avenue South for smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. As crews worked at the site, ground ladders were set up to evacuate third-floor residents calling out for help.

One person was checked on the scene for potential smoke inhalation. A cat was also rescued and given oxygen.

While no one was reported injured, fire officials say two people have been displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Officials say the apartment was deemed uninhabitable and buses were called in to shelter residents from the cold.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS earlier in the morning, multiple people were displaced, and another cat was rescued from a building on the 1600 block of Plymouth Avenue North. No one was injured in that fire.