2 detained after high-risk search warrant served in Brooklyn Park

A high-risk search warrant executed by Brooklyn Park police ended with two people being detained early Wednesday morning.

SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) members served the warrant at a home located on the 6400 block of 84th Court North at 7 a.m., according to an alert issued by the city’s police department.

According to police, the warrant is connected with an ongoing weapons investigation being done by the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD). The house and two detainees were turned over to the control of St. Paul police.