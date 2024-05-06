2 dead, several seriously injured in Cass County crash

Two people are dead and at least three have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Cass County early Sunday morning.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a Ford F150 was going west on 24th Street in Pine River Township at 12:38 a.m. when it collided head-on with a Pontiac G6 going east. The cars came to rest near where they crashed.

The 32-year-old driver and 30-year-old passenger of the Ford both have life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac, 39-year-old Royal William Noe, and a 50-year-old passenger identified as Heather Faye Ceballos, both died as a result of the crash. A 53-year-old man who was also a passenger in the Pontiac sustained life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger in the Pontiac, a 36-year-old man, has unknown injuries. State Patrol is expected to release more information in the coming days.