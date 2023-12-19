2 dead in St. Louis County crash

A crash in St. Louis County left two people dead on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:36 p.m., a Toyota Camry was trying to cross northbound Highway 53 at Peppard Road when it was T-boned by a semi, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The two people in the Camry, 81-year-old Fernando Tibayan and 83-year-old Filipinas Tibayan, both of Britt, Minnesota, died as a result of the crash. The driver of the semi sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident report states that road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.