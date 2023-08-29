2 dead following motorcycle, minivan crash in Le Sueur County

Two people are dead after a crash in Le Sueur County on Monday.

Deputies from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Hill Street and Rabbit Road in Kasota around 8:25 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle.

A man and a woman who were riding on the motorcycle were declared dead at the scene, authorities say.

They added neither of the victims were wearing helmets. As of this publishing, their identities haven’t been released.

The driver of the minivan, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 74-year-old woman, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.