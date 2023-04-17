2 dead after van hits tree in St. Paul

Two men died early Sunday morning after the vehicle they were in left the road and hit a tree in St. Paul.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster says officers were called to the area of West Seventh Street and South Homer Street just after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

There, officers found a Dodge Caravan had gone off the road and hit a tree.

The two men inside the van were unresponsive, police say. Paramedics pronounced them dead.

Police say early information indicates the van was headed west on West Seventh Street at a high rate of speed and crossed over the eastbound lanes before driving off the south side of the road and into the tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.