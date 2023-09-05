2 dead after minibikes collide in Sherburne County

Two people died over the weekend after their minibikes collided in Sherburne County.

It happened at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a group of four minibikes were headed east in the 13200 block of County Road 3 when one of them sped up and separated from the group. A short time later, a second one sped up and separated from the other two.

That’s when the two minibikes that had sped up from the group collided, the sheriff’s office says.

Investigators believe the first minibike had turned around to come back to the group when the second minibike collided head-on with it.

The two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified them as 28-year-old Jake A. Christen, of Foley, and 30-year-old Derek D. Christen, of Milaca.

The crash remains under investigation.