2 dead after jumping into Lake Superior off Black Beach cliffs

The bodies of two males were pulled out of Lake Superior Sunday afternoon, according to a report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got the call just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday that two people cliff-jumping at Black Beach in Silver Bay were seen “struggling to swim” in the water.

The first body was recovered a little after 6 p.m. and the other was found just after 8:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page that the victims’ identities will be released once families are notified.

Multiple agencies responded, including the US Coast Guard, which sent a boat as well as a helicopter to help with the search.