2 dead after fire on Red Lake Reservation

Two people were found dead after a fire on the Red Lake Reservation on Friday, according to authorities.

On Friday, the Red Lake Police Department, Red Lake Fire Department, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and FBI responded to a structure fire on the Red Lake Reservation.

According to police, two people were found dead and the details of the incident are still being investigated.

Authorities stated in a social media post that there is no ongoing threat to the public and that anyone with information should contact FBI Minneapolis at 763-569-8000 or the Red Lake Department of Public Safety tip line at 218-679-1912.