2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash involving Amish buggy in southeast Minnesota

Two people are dead and another two are hospitalized after a crash involving a vehicle and Amish buggy in Fillmore County on Monday morning, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday near the Sumner Center Church on County Road 1 in Sumner Township.

Authorities say it was a rear-end crash.

Two people who were in the Amish buggy were killed along with its horse.

Another two people were taken to the hospital, but details on their injuries have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.