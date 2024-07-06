2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Big Lake crash

Authorities are investigating a crash in Big Lake that left two people dead and one seriously injured on Saturday morning.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, an officer with the Big Lake Police Department was going south on Highway 25 around 2:45 a.m. and saw a BMW going over the speed limit near Tarrytown Road.

The officer turned around to stop the vehicle for a speeding violation when they saw the BMW had left the road and rolled.

Two 17-year-old boys from Elk River died as a result of the crash. Another 17-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries and was brought to HCMC.

Officials say the crash is currently under investigation.