2 dead, 1 injured in Kandiyohi County crash

Two people are dead and another is injured after a crash in Kandiyohi County on Tuesday evening.

A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 45-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 in Pennock when it hit a Ford Explorer heading the opposite on Highway 12.

Both people inside the Ford Explorer died. Officials identified the driver as Joyce Larayne Nokleby, 69, and the passenger as Llewellyn Reynold Nokleby, 83, both of Benson.

A 45-year-old man from Waseca who was driving the Jeep Wrangler sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

No other details have been released at this time.