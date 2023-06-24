2 critically injured after police pursuit, crash in Brooklyn Park

Two people are in critical condition after a police pursuit ended with a car hitting a tree in Brooklyn Park, officials say.

A Brooklyn Park police officer saw a car driving “erratically” on Brooklyn Boulevard around 12:34 a.m. on Saturday, according to an initial report. The officer suspected the driver was impaired and initiated a traffic stop at Noble Avenue North, but the driver didn’t stop.

A pursuit continued through Brooklyn Park on 69th Avenue into Maple Grove where the driver exited onto Elm Creek Parkway, police say. At the exit, the car drove around the roundabout too fast, left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver and the passenger were critically injured and brought to the hospital. An initial report noted that the driver smelled “heavily” of alcohol when they were removed from the car.

Officers collected evidence to charge the driver with driving under the influence.

Maple Grove Police and Fire departments, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol assisted in responding to this incident.